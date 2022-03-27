#2226: The Klutz and the Clutch : The Best of Car Talk Carol was heading back to school in her Corolla and managed to knock the shifter out of 5th gear and into neutral twice and now it won't go into 5th anymore. Her mechanic is certain that she broke the synchronizer in her transmission and he's getting that 'instant boat payment' look in his eyes. Did Carol really break the synchro?.. And so what if she did? Does she have to fix it or is four gears 'good enough'? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2226: The Klutz and the Clutch