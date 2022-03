What a Russian financial crisis could mean for the rest of the world NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with economist Adam Posen of the Peterson Institute for International Economics about the wide-ranging effects of Russia's faltering economy.

Economy What a Russian financial crisis could mean for the rest of the world What a Russian financial crisis could mean for the rest of the world Listen · 6:54 6:54 NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with economist Adam Posen of the Peterson Institute for International Economics about the wide-ranging effects of Russia's faltering economy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor