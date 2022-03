What a Russian financial crisis could mean for the rest of the world NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with economist Adam Posen of the Peterson Institute for International Economics about the wide-ranging effects of Russia's faltering economy.

Economy What a Russian financial crisis could mean for the rest of the world What a Russian financial crisis could mean for the rest of the world Audio will be available later today. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with economist Adam Posen of the Peterson Institute for International Economics about the wide-ranging effects of Russia's faltering economy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor