Western enablers help Russian oligarchs hide their wealth NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with Spencer Woodman of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Europe Western enablers help Russian oligarchs hide their wealth Western enablers help Russian oligarchs hide their wealth Audio will be available later today. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with Spencer Woodman of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor