Volunteer hackers form 'IT Army' to help Ukraine fight Russia NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the Click Here podcast, about an international effort involving hackers to fight Russia's invasion of Ukraine online.

Technology Volunteer hackers form 'IT Army' to help Ukraine fight Russia Volunteer hackers form 'IT Army' to help Ukraine fight Russia Audio will be available later today. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the Click Here podcast, about an international effort involving hackers to fight Russia's invasion of Ukraine online. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor