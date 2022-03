Alcohol-related deaths spiked during the 1st year of the pandemic NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with Aaron White of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, about a new study that shows that alcohol-related deaths increased during the pandemic.

NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with Aaron White of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, about a new study that shows that alcohol-related deaths increased during the pandemic.