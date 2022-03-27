Breaking down what it takes to produce the Oscars this year
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
It will take more than 5,000 broadcast technicians, stagehands and associate directors, among many other professionals, to produce the Oscars this year.
Here's a glimpse at the large undertaking the production will take this year, according to Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, an independent full-service communications and narrative consulting firm:
- 55 cameras are used across the Oscars, pre-show, digital show and international feeds
- 12 broadcast mobile units and more than 20 technical support and office trailers are used in the production
- It requires 30 days to load, set up, rehearse and strike the show
- All electrical power is provided by Los Angeles DWP. In the event of a power failure, a dual UPS backup system is used saving hundreds of hours of generator time and diesel fuel use
- 14 miles of fiber optic cable are used to support the broadcast infrastructure
- 1,500 lighting instruments and 18 miles of data and power cable are used to light the show
- There are over 120 musicians and 80 dancers performing on this year's show
- More than 45 presenters participated in Saturday rehearsals. The orchestra rehearses and records at the world-famous Capitol Studios in Hollywood prior to moving into the Dolby Theatre
- The stage is 120 feet wide and 75 feet deep
- There's a 32-foot-wide elevator on-stage that descends 50 feet into the basement to assist in changing scenery
- The set is embedded with almost a mile of custom LED tape and is covered in 3,500 yards of pleated fabric
- The on-stage video wall surface totals 2,400 square feet
- There are more than 3,000 linear feet of red carpet created in custom "academy" red
- It takes 600 man-hours to install and remove the carpet. The entire length of carpet is cleaned the morning of the show
- There's a 70-person COVID team administrating over 14,000 PCR tests for the cast and crew
- More than 200 countries air the Oscars, many of them live