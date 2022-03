The Jan. 6 House panel focuses on Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino The House panel probing the Capitol riot holds its first public meeting since December to consider referring two senior Trump White House officials to the Justice Department for criminal contempt.

Politics The Jan. 6 House panel focuses on Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino The Jan. 6 House panel focuses on Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino Listen · 3:27 3:27 The House panel probing the Capitol riot holds its first public meeting since December to consider referring two senior Trump White House officials to the Justice Department for criminal contempt. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor