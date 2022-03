School kitchen manager reaches out to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey for help Tina Clark was stuck cooking by herself after one chef called out sick and another had COVID. She called into a radio program during an interview with Ramsey and asked for help. He dispatched a chef.

