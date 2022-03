Rough start to the week? 5th-grade class in Indiana is awaiting your call Students at Milford School in Wawasee set up their own hotline called: When Life Gives You Lemons — Call A 5th Grader. Inspirational quotes and advice come in both English and Spanish.

