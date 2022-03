Florida Gov. DeSantis has signed 'Don't Say Gay' bill Florida's governor signed a bill that bans instruction dealing with sexual orientation kindergarten through third grade. Dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics, it was ridiculed at the Oscars.

