Operation Lone Star touts big numbers. But are they real? It's been a year since Texas launched Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's hardline border crackdown on undocumented immigration. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with reporter Lomi Kriel about the project.

National Operation Lone Star touts big numbers. But are they real? Operation Lone Star touts big numbers. But are they real? Listen · 3:50 3:50 It's been a year since Texas launched Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's hardline border crackdown on undocumented immigration. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with reporter Lomi Kriel about the project. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor