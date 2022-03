Ukraine is willing to become a neutral country as part of a peace deal with Russia Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia arrived in Turkey in hopes of reaching an agreement to put an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. Ukraine is "ready" to discuss becoming a neutral country.

Ukraine is willing to become a neutral country as part of a peace deal with Russia

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia arrived in Turkey in hopes of reaching an agreement to put an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. Ukraine is "ready" to discuss becoming a neutral country.