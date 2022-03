Eritrean cyclist makes history with win in Belgium Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay sprinted to victory in Belgium and became the first Black African to win one of road cycling's classic races.

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay sprinted to victory in Belgium and became the first Black African to win one of road cycling's classic races.