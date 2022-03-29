The 2022 midterms are underway. Here's the calendar of primary elections
The first midterm election of a president's tenure historically favors the party out of power. In 2022, that's the Republican Party. Democrats, meanwhile, will this year defend their narrow congressional control, along with key governorships.
Ahead of November's general election, the major parties are picking their nominees. And currently, we're in a bit of a lull in the 2022 primary calendar.
After Texas kicked off the midterms early this month, the next contests are in May, when voters in a number of states cast primary ballots.
Challenges to newly drawn maps after redistricting have somewhat scrambled the calendar. North Carolina's contests were moved from March to May, for instance, and Ohio has been dealing with uncertainties over its primary plans.
Here's the calendar as of now, per the National Conference of State Legislatures:
May
Tuesday, May 3
- Indiana
- Ohio
Tuesday, May 10
- Nebraska
- West Virginia
Tuesday, May 17
- Idaho
- Kentucky
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- North Carolina
Tuesday, May 24
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Texas (runoffs)
June
Tuesday, June 7
- California
- Iowa
- Mississippi
- Montana
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- South Dakota
Tuesday, June 14
- Maine
- Nevada
- North Dakota
- South Carolina
Tuesday, June 21
- Virginia
- Alabama (runoffs if needed)
- Arkansas (runoffs if needed)
- Georgia (runoffs if needed)
Tuesday, June 28
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Maryland
- New York
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Mississippi (runoffs if needed)
- South Carolina (runoffs if needed)
July
Tuesday, July 26
- North Carolina (runoffs if needed)
August
Tuesday, August 2
- Arizona
- Kansas
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Washington
Thursday, August 4
- Tennessee
Tuesday, August 9
- Connecticut
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Vermont
Saturday, August 13
- Hawaii
Tuesday, August 16
- Alaska
- Wyoming
- South Dakota (runoffs if needed)
Tuesday, August 23
- Florida
- Oklahoma (runoffs if needed)
September
Tuesday, September 6
- Massachusetts
Tuesday, September 13
- Delaware
- New Hampshire
- Rhode Island
November
Tuesday, November 8
- Election Day
- Louisiana (open primaries)
December
Saturday, December 10
- Louisiana (runoffs if needed)