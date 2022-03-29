Accessibility links
Election calendar: 2022 statewide primaries After Texas kicked off the midterms on March 1, the next contests are in May, when voters in a number of states cast primary ballots.

Elections

The 2022 midterms are underway. Here's the calendar of primary elections

In this May 21, 2019, file photo, "I Voted Today" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Philadelphia.
Enlarge this image
Matt Rourke/AP
In this May 21, 2019, file photo, "I Voted Today" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke/AP

The first midterm election of a president's tenure historically favors the party out of power. In 2022, that's the Republican Party. Democrats, meanwhile, will this year defend their narrow congressional control, along with key governorships.

Ahead of November's general election, the major parties are picking their nominees. And currently, we're in a bit of a lull in the 2022 primary calendar.

After Texas kicked off the midterms early this month, the next contests are in May, when voters in a number of states cast primary ballots.

Challenges to newly drawn maps after redistricting have somewhat scrambled the calendar. North Carolina's contests were moved from March to May, for instance, and Ohio has been dealing with uncertainties over its primary plans.

Here's the calendar as of now, per the National Conference of State Legislatures:

May

Tuesday, May 3

  • Indiana
  • Ohio

Tuesday, May 10

  • Nebraska
  • West Virginia

Tuesday, May 17

  • Idaho
  • Kentucky
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • North Carolina

Tuesday, May 24

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Georgia
  • Texas (runoffs)

June

Tuesday, June 7

  • California
  • Iowa
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • South Dakota

Tuesday, June 14

  • Maine
  • Nevada
  • North Dakota
  • South Carolina

Tuesday, June 21

  • Virginia
  • Alabama (runoffs if needed)
  • Arkansas (runoffs if needed)
  • Georgia (runoffs if needed)

Tuesday, June 28

  • Colorado
  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • New York
  • Oklahoma
  • Utah
  • Mississippi (runoffs if needed)
  • South Carolina (runoffs if needed)

July

Tuesday, July 26

  • North Carolina (runoffs if needed)

August

Tuesday, August 2

  • Arizona
  • Kansas
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Washington

Thursday, August 4

  • Tennessee

Tuesday, August 9

  • Connecticut
  • Minnesota
  • Wisconsin
  • Vermont

Saturday, August 13

  • Hawaii

Tuesday, August 16

  • Alaska
  • Wyoming
  • South Dakota (runoffs if needed)

Tuesday, August 23

  • Florida
  • Oklahoma (runoffs if needed)

September

Tuesday, September 6

  • Massachusetts

Tuesday, September 13

  • Delaware
  • New Hampshire
  • Rhode Island

November

Tuesday, November 8

December

Saturday, December 10

  • Louisiana (runoffs if needed)