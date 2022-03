News brief: Ukraine war talks, Biden defends Putin comment, Jan.6 panel Ukraine and Russia officials hold peace talks in Turkey. Biden says he was expressing "moral outrage" when saying Putin shouldn't stay in power. The Jan. 6 House panel takes new steps in the probe.

