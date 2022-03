Several states are proposing new restrictions on abortion pills As access to abortion in medical facilities becomes more limited across parts of the country, many patients are turning to abortion pills. Conservative state lawmakers are taking notice.

Law Several states are proposing new restrictions on abortion pills Several states are proposing new restrictions on abortion pills Listen · 4:51 4:51 As access to abortion in medical facilities becomes more limited across parts of the country, many patients are turning to abortion pills. Conservative state lawmakers are taking notice. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor