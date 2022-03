Experts say Mexico is obstructing the investigation into 43 missing students International experts say they have new evidence that the Mexican government falsified evidence about the abduction and disappearance of 43 students nearly eight years ago.

Latin America Experts say Mexico is obstructing the investigation into 43 missing students