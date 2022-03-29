Taylor Swift has 11 Grammys and now she'll get an honorary doctorate

New York University will award Taylor Swift an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts. She will speak at the school's commencement ceremony in May at Yankee Stadium.

(SOUNDBITE OF TAYLOR SWIFT SONG, "BLANK SPACE")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Taylor Swift has 11 Grammys and now gets an honorary degree. New York University will write her name in the blank space on a doctorate of fine arts, something that was not in her wildest dreams. She gives a commencement address at Yankee Stadium, the kind of place where she might normally sing. In addition to becoming a graduate, she's on the NYU curriculum. The university recently held its first-ever class on Taylor Swift. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.