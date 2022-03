Putin publicly put Russian nuclear forces on high alert. What should we make of that? Russia says it put its nuclear forces on a higher state of alert, and Western officials have raised the prospect of chemical weapons attacks. How serious are these threats?

National Security Putin publicly put Russian nuclear forces on high alert. What should we make of that? Putin publicly put Russian nuclear forces on high alert. What should we make of that? Listen · 3:42 3:42 Russia says it put its nuclear forces on a higher state of alert, and Western officials have raised the prospect of chemical weapons attacks. How serious are these threats? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor