The viability of ECMO as a last-ditch treatment for COVID ECMO machines became a last-ditch treatment for COVID. But only half of the patients who got ECMO survived, raising questions about whether this expensive and hard to access treatment is worth it.

Medical Treatments The viability of ECMO as a last-ditch treatment for COVID The viability of ECMO as a last-ditch treatment for COVID Listen · 3:55 3:55 ECMO machines became a last-ditch treatment for COVID. But only half of the patients who got ECMO survived, raising questions about whether this expensive and hard to access treatment is worth it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor