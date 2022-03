A custom LEGO company raised more than $145,000 for Ukraine Relief A custom LEGO store in a Chicago suburb has raised more than $145,000 for Ukraine relief by selling a figurine of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and an accessory of a Molotov cocktail.

Business A custom LEGO company raised more than $145,000 for Ukraine Relief A custom LEGO company raised more than $145,000 for Ukraine Relief Listen · 2:07 2:07 A custom LEGO store in a Chicago suburb has raised more than $145,000 for Ukraine relief by selling a figurine of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and an accessory of a Molotov cocktail. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor