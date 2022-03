House music is alive and well in South Africa In much of the world, house music has already had its day — but in South Africa, it is pop music. Here's why this musical genre has remained king.

Africa House music is alive and well in South Africa House music is alive and well in South Africa Listen · 5:50 5:50 In much of the world, house music has already had its day — but in South Africa, it is pop music. Here's why this musical genre has remained king. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor