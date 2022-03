A daycare... a test prep... a community center? Kids' book explores what a school is NPR's Ailsa Chang talked with John Schu, first picture book writer and long time book advocate, and illustrator Veronica Miller Jamison about their new book This is a School.

Author Interviews A daycare... a test prep... a community center? Kids' book explores what a school is A daycare... a test prep... a community center? Kids' book explores what a school is Listen · 7:46 7:46 NPR's Ailsa Chang talked with John Schu, first picture book writer and long time book advocate, and illustrator Veronica Miller Jamison about their new book This is a School. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor