Ukrainian lawmakers visit the U.S. Capitol to ask for help in the war with Russia NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to legislator Anastasia Radina, part of an all-female delegation advocating for more aid and weapons to Ukraine. Because of martial law, the men are serving in the military.

