Police in central Israel kill a gunman who shot to death 5 people A Palestinian gunman has killed five people in a suburb of Tel Aviv. It's the latest in a series of attacks that left 11 people dead in just over a week.

Middle East Police in central Israel kill a gunman who shot to death 5 people Police in central Israel kill a gunman who shot to death 5 people Listen · 3:48 3:48 A Palestinian gunman has killed five people in a suburb of Tel Aviv. It's the latest in a series of attacks that left 11 people dead in just over a week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor