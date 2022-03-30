Baby Kendall is home after 460 days in an Indianapolis hospital

Kendall Jurnakins, who is now 15 months old, weighed 15 ounces when he was born prematurely at 25 weeks. His mom says she has big plans for Kendall: to hold him all day long.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kendall Jurnakins is home after 460 days in an Indianapolis hospital. He weighed 15 ounces when he was born prematurely at 25 weeks, but the 15-month-old is now well enough to leave. Indianapolis Channel 13 captured his departure. The staff at Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital clapped him out.

(CHEERING)

INSKEEP: Kendall's mom says she has big plans for him - to hold him all day long. It's MORNING EDITION.

