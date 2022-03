Baby Kendall is home after 460 days in an Indianapolis hospital Kendall Jurnakins, who is now 15 months old, weighed 15 ounces when he was born prematurely at 25 weeks. His mom says she has big plans for Kendall: to hold him all day long.

