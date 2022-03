How hunting moose could save the moose population Warmer New England winters mean moose face a bigger threat from winter ticks. Some states are trying a strategy of hunting more moose to try to save them. (Story first aired on ATC on March 17, 2022.)

How hunting moose could save the moose population How hunting moose could save the moose population Listen · 3:52 3:52 Warmer New England winters mean moose face a bigger threat from winter ticks. Some states are trying a strategy of hunting more moose to try to save them. (Story first aired on ATC on March 17, 2022.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor