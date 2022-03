Biden's budget proposal shifts to new priorities Democratic strategist Dan Sena speaks with NPR's Steve Inskeep about President Biden's new $5.8 trillion budget proposal.

Politics Biden's budget proposal shifts to new priorities Biden's budget proposal shifts to new priorities Audio will be available later today. Democratic strategist Dan Sena speaks with NPR's Steve Inskeep about President Biden's new $5.8 trillion budget proposal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor