An African flamingo, on the loose since 2005, racks up miles across the U.S.

Known as No. 492, the number on its leg tag, was one of two pink birds that escaped from a Kansas zoo in a storm. It's been caught on video in Texas. It's also been seen in Wisconsin and Louisiana.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A flamingo is on the loose in the U.S. and has been for over 15 years now. It's one of two big pink birds that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm in 2005. Now traveling solo, the flamingo, known as No. 492 for the tag on its leg, has been caught on video in Texas. Now apparently, 492 has been flying across hundreds of miles. It's also been seen in Wisconsin and Louisiana. You know, I wonder exactly how many flamingo flyer miles it's racked up. It's MORNING EDITION.

