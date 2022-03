An African flamingo, on the loose since 2005, racks up miles across the U.S. Known as No. 492, the number on its leg tag, was one of two pink birds that escaped from a Kansas zoo in a storm. It's been caught on video in Texas. It's also been seen in Wisconsin and Louisiana.

