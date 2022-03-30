Accessibility links
Entries We Love: Celso Garayúa, 'Al Dorso De Mi Corazón' With a spare and sweet acoustic guitar behind his voice, first-time Tiny Desk Conest entrant Celso Garayúa describes expansive love as an idyllic house on the beach.
Special Series

Tiny Desk Contest

Our search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert

Entries We Love: Celso Garayúa, 'Al Dorso De Mi Corazón'

Lia Crockett

YouTube

Hometown: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Pairs well with: Watering your plants in your dream house

With a spare and sweet acoustic guitar behind his voice, first-time Conest entrant Celso Garayúa describes expansive love: an idyllic house on the beach. The imagery is palpable here – palm trees swaying in the air, the hypnotizing sensuality of ocean tides, the dreamstate of drinking coffee by a window that overlooks the sea, with each chorus asking: "Who gave you this light?"

Surrounded by four white walls in a small courtyard with a few tropical plants, a big antique desk and natural light pouring in, it's as if for his video Garayúa actually went to the place his heart had imagined. Turns out it's not a far stretch from where he actually is – on an island filled with natural beauty (that we were happy to welcome to this year's Contest), Puerto Rico.

Special Series

Tiny Desk Contest

Our search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert