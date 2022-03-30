The Bond King

Before he was nicknamed The Bond King, Bill Gross got his start as a lowly credit analyst at a California life insurance company called Pacific Mutual. His main job was collecting interest payments on the bonds his company invested in. But inflation was eroding the value of those bonds, so Bill Gross convinced his boss to let him start trading them. That was the beginning for investing giant PIMCO, and the beginning of a transformation for the sleepy bond market into the highly competitive and profitable world we know today.

Bill Gross's intense focus and quest for fame helped make him a leader in the industry, but also cost him his empire.

Planet Money's very own Mary Childs just published a book about Bill Gross called The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All. Today, she tells us his story.

