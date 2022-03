Russia says it will drastically reduce its troops near Kyiv. The Pentagon is doubtful Russia promised to scale back its attacks on Ukraine's capital, Kiev. The Pentagon isn't so sure the Russians will stop its attacks on the city and says only a small number of troops have moved north.

