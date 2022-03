Widespread sanctions against Russia means Germany must look elsewhere for energy Germany relies on Russia for around half its natural gas and its companies do extensive business with both Russia and Ukraine. The effects of those ties fraying is being felt on the ground in Germany.

Europe Widespread sanctions against Russia means Germany must look elsewhere for energy Widespread sanctions against Russia means Germany must look elsewhere for energy Listen · 4:48 4:48 Germany relies on Russia for around half its natural gas and its companies do extensive business with both Russia and Ukraine. The effects of those ties fraying is being felt on the ground in Germany. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor