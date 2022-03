In Barcelona, a record attendance for a women's soccer game It's called El Clásico: Each time Barcelona FC and Real Madrid face one other. On Wednesday, it is a women's game that is breaking an attendance record in Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.

Sports In Barcelona, a record attendance for a women's soccer game In Barcelona, a record attendance for a women's soccer game Listen · 4:10 4:10 It's called El Clásico: Each time Barcelona FC and Real Madrid face one other. On Wednesday, it is a women's game that is breaking an attendance record in Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor