Encore: The SEC wants companies to disclose how climate change is affecting them The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed historic new rules that would require companies to disclose data on climate risk the same way they file financial information.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed historic new rules that would require companies to disclose data on climate risk the same way they file financial information.