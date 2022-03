Russia invading Ukraine has added urgency to NATO troops conducting drills in Norway Long-planned NATO exercises in Norway are preparing troops for arctic warfare — but they are taking place just miles from the Russian border, as tensions simmer over Ukraine.

World Russia invading Ukraine has added urgency to NATO troops conducting drills in Norway Russia invading Ukraine has added urgency to NATO troops conducting drills in Norway Audio will be available later today. Long-planned NATO exercises in Norway are preparing troops for arctic warfare — but they are taking place just miles from the Russian border, as tensions simmer over Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor