The role cyberattacks and information campaigns have played in the war in Ukraine In the weeks leading to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts said cyberwar could be imminent. It turns out, cyberattacks and information campaigns have played a subtle, nuanced role in the conflict.

Technology The role cyberattacks and information campaigns have played in the war in Ukraine The role cyberattacks and information campaigns have played in the war in Ukraine Audio will be available later today. In the weeks leading to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts said cyberwar could be imminent. It turns out, cyberattacks and information campaigns have played a subtle, nuanced role in the conflict. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor