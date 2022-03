Public health officials may lift pandemic border restrictions. Critics warn of chaos Homeland security officials say they're bracing for a possible record migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Public health officials must decide whether or not to extend pandemic border restrictions.

National Public health officials may lift pandemic border restrictions. Critics warn of chaos Public health officials may lift pandemic border restrictions. Critics warn of chaos Audio will be available later today. Homeland security officials say they're bracing for a possible record migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Public health officials must decide whether or not to extend pandemic border restrictions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor