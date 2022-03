Ukraine is inventing a new way to fight on the digital battlefield Time magazine's Vera Bergengruen says Ukraine's citizen IT force, led by a 31-year-old minister of digital transformation, is blunting Russian disinformation and galvanizing international support.

