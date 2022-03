News brief: Russia's military moves, Shanghai lockdown, LinkedIn fake profiles Russia is pulling some troops away from Ukraine's capital. Shanghai is going through a staggered COVID lockdown. A technology used to promote misinformation online enters the business world.

Europe News brief: Russia's military moves, Shanghai lockdown, LinkedIn fake profiles News brief: Russia's military moves, Shanghai lockdown, LinkedIn fake profiles Listen · 11:07 11:07 Russia is pulling some troops away from Ukraine's capital. Shanghai is going through a staggered COVID lockdown. A technology used to promote misinformation online enters the business world. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor