Russia says it is moving some troops away from Kyiv but U.S. officials are wary The Russians are pulling some troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv. But what exactly does this mean? U.S. and Ukrainian officials suspect Moscow may just be pausing before another big offensive.

