Putin was misled about early failures in Ukraine, reports indicates Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania was part of a classified intelligence briefing about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He talks to NPR's Steve Inskeep about the latest developments in the war.

