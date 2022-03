A house in England triggers a debate because of its sculpture The 25-foot tall sculpture of a shark crashing through the roof of Magnus Hanson-Heine's house in rural Oxford is now a protected landmark. He says his father installed it as an anti-war protest.

Europe A house in England triggers a debate because of its sculpture The 25-foot tall sculpture of a shark crashing through the roof of Magnus Hanson-Heine's house in rural Oxford is now a protected landmark. He says his father installed it as an anti-war protest.