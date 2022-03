The White House is shifting gears in the battle against COVID-19 The Biden administration has launched a website to help people find test-to-treat sites, the last military surge unit is heading home and the person who led the administration's strategy is moving on.

Politics The White House is shifting gears in the battle against COVID-19