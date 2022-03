'The Devil Never Sleeps' makes the case for disaster preparedness in a changing world NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to author Juliette Kayyem, a former Homeland Security official, about shifting crisis management from how to prevent a disaster to how to minimize its consequences.

Author Interviews 'The Devil Never Sleeps' makes the case for disaster preparedness in a changing world 'The Devil Never Sleeps' makes the case for disaster preparedness in a changing world Listen · 7:13 7:13 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to author Juliette Kayyem, a former Homeland Security official, about shifting crisis management from how to prevent a disaster to how to minimize its consequences. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor