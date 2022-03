Companies are using bankruptcy courts to thwart lawsuits More and more wealthy companies and individuals, accused of wrongdoing, are turning to bankruptcy courts to block lawsuits — a practice that's raising alarms with the U.S. Justice Department.

Business Companies are using bankruptcy courts to thwart lawsuits Companies are using bankruptcy courts to thwart lawsuits Listen · 4:46 4:46 More and more wealthy companies and individuals, accused of wrongdoing, are turning to bankruptcy courts to block lawsuits — a practice that's raising alarms with the U.S. Justice Department. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor