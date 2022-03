Biden administration aims to lift pandemic border restriction known as Title 42 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Theresa Cardinal Brown of the Bipartisan Policy Center about plans to lift a public health order that kept migrants out of the U.S. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Health Biden administration aims to lift pandemic border restriction known as Title 42 Biden administration aims to lift pandemic border restriction known as Title 42 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Theresa Cardinal Brown of the Bipartisan Policy Center about plans to lift a public health order that kept migrants out of the U.S. to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor